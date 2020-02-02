Sidoti Raises MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Price Target to $120.00

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price target increased by Sidoti from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.20. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $96.01 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

