SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,966,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 443.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 126,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.10. 5,303,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,428. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

