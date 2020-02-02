Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SLGN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Silgan by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Silgan by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Silgan by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 3.7% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.