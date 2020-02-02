SingularDTV Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,282.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $34,282.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, OKEx, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

