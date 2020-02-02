Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Richard Roedel acquired 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $249,864.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.