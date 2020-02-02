SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target Cut to $75.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SKYW. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

SkyWest stock traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.17. 715,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,890. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

