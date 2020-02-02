SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) versus BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Critical Contrast

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

BancFirst has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BancFirst and SmartFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00 SmartFinancial 0 2 3 0 2.60

BancFirst presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.19%. SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.01%. Given BancFirst’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than SmartFinancial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of SmartFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. BancFirst pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years. BancFirst is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and SmartFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $428.40 million 4.41 $134.88 million $4.12 14.03 SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.44 $26.55 million $1.68 12.87

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 28.48% 14.37% 1.73% SmartFinancial 21.45% 7.91% 0.99%

Summary

BancFirst beats SmartFinancial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 29 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices, 2 mortgage loan production offices, and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

