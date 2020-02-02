Smead Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,072,483 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 5.9% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $133,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 87,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 41.7% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 10,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,533 shares of company stock worth $11,045,734. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $129.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. American Express has a 1 year low of $101.70 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

