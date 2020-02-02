Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $26.20 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.83. 11,574,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,160. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average is $89.40. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

