Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SOW. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.76 ($39.26).

Software stock opened at €30.15 ($35.06) on Wednesday. Software has a fifty-two week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a fifty-two week high of €34.19 ($39.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.19.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

