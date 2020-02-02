SolarCoin (SLR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $344.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $839,633.00 and approximately $344.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00759231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007074 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000533 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,917,458 coins and its circulating supply is 57,342,353 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

