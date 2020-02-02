Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 2,300 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.52. 6,263,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

