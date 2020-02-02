Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

LQD traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $131.09. 20,194,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,137,753. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $131.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.27.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

