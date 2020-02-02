Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $388,000 Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. 73,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,190. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $62.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

