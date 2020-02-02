Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $7.58 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 968,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,210.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.