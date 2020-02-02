Sonata Capital Group Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.28. 2,206,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.26 and a 200-day moving average of $278.03. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

