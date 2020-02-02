Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases 4,070 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after acquiring an additional 685,789 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,840 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,409,000 after acquiring an additional 198,328 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3,264.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 562,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,161,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.80. The company had a trading volume of 995,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.03 and a 52 week high of $115.93.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

