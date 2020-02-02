Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Sonos stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,126. Sonos has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 239,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

