South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Get South State alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of South State stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. South State has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in South State by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in South State by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 28.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at about $11,164,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.