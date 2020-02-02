SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Boosted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 44,777 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,435.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 104,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,805. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.