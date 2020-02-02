Spire (NYSE:SR) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SR. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of SR opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. Spire has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spire by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,618,000 after acquiring an additional 78,296 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Spire by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spire by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,564,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in Spire by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 340,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

