SpreadCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. SpreadCoin has a total market capitalization of $25,320.00 and $3.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SpreadCoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpreadCoin Coin Profile

SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin . SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpreadCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpreadCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.