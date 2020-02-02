SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

SSRM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 45.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 786,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,724. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.