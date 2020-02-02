SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.71.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. 786,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,724. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 117,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7,205.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 825,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 117.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.