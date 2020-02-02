Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.