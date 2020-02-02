State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5,554.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 351,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 214,687 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $9,072,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.15, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.16. PNM Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

