State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $10,757,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 21.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,555,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 43.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

ICU Medical stock opened at $182.47 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $259.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.05. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 0.90.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,966.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,758. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

