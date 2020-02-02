State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 73.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 50.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 32.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

In other news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $284,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares in the company, valued at $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViaSat stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -235.73 and a beta of 0.82. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $592.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

