State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $65.17.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

