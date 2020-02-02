State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 335.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 36,568 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 290.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.