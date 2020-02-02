Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Steelcase currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 837,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,593. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $98,901.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at $983,846.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $847,911.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926 over the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

