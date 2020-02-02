Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

STRL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 114,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $365.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.15. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.24%. Sterling Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 19.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 25,802 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

