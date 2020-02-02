Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $200.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.73.

MSFT stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,982,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 367,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 551.6% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 43,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,359,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

