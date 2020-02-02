Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday.

SFIX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,184. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $732,992.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,794.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 335,954 shares of company stock worth $8,300,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $5,068,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

