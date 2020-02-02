Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSYS. William Blair restated a sell rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.98. 1,044,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,712. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.78 million, a PE ratio of -599.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

