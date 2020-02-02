Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price target (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $21.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,434.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,402.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,275.81.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

