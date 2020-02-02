Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 12,345 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 1.19% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 83,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period.

UCON traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $26.05. 142,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,489. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

