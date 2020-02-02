Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,846,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.69 on Friday, reaching $228.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,428. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.86. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.