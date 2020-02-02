Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.64. 173,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,500. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.82 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

