Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.50. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

