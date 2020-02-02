Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 87,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 10,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $101.70 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,533 shares of company stock worth $11,045,734. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.