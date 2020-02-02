Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $5,042,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 171,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $15,452,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

A traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $82.56. 2,850,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,197. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

