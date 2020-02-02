Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,148 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.06. The company had a trading volume of 189,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,872. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.23 and a twelve month high of $244.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.