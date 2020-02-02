Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,601 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 210,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,952,000 after acquiring an additional 146,565 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 379,570 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.