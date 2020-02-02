Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,975 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 295,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 307,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period.

RWK stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. 4,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $65.85.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

