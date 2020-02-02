StrongHands Price Up 24.5% This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $488,982.00 and $19.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,677,315,544 coins and its circulating supply is 16,264,121,190 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Coindeal, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, STEX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

