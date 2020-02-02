Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 40,700 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,669.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,976 shares of company stock worth $1,020,652 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FORM opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.14. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $28.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FORM. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.