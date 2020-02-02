Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,861 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 171,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 106,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

NYSE HBI opened at $13.76 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.