Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1,132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

UL stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

