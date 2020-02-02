Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 210,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,952,000 after purchasing an additional 146,565 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.